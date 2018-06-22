Death notice, June 23 edition: Vivian Foster

Vivian Foster

Vivian Kekailaa Foster passed away with family by her side June 18, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Vivian was born May 13, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing.

