Church News: Updated for June 23 edition

Vacation Bible Schools scheduled for summer

Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Road, hosts Vacation Bible School July 9-13 for ages 4-12.

The theme is “Game On!”

Participants will learn from the Bible and enjoy music, crafts, games, snacks and missions, and make new friends. Register online at trbaptistchurch.org.

Other VBS offerings include:

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, will host Earth Camp July 16-20 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The camp is intended for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. This year’s theme is “Noah’s Ark.” Campers are encouraged to come for the entire week, but daily drop-ins are welcome. For more information about camp or registration materials, visit www.riversideucc.com.

Immanuel Church, Ninth and State, invites all children in grades K-5 to “Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus!” This free week of fun, games, crafts, songs, treats, skits, faith lessons and surprises galore happens from 9 a.m. to noon June 25-29. The kids will also learn how to share God’s love in an exciting way through support of the children at Immanuel’s orphanage in Guatemala, said a press release. Register at www.ImmanuelHR.org; space is limited. For more information call 541-386-3046.

Wy’east Community Church — the brown church in downtown Odell — will host Shipwrecked VBS June 25-29 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost for this event, aimed at kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Preregistration is open at www.myvbs.org/com, or call 541-354-1063 or 541-993-6777. VBS will launch a new Sunday School program for elementary kids that starts on Sunday, July 1 and continues each Sunday at 10 a.m.

River of Life Assembly, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, will hold a free Vacation Bible School July 10-13 from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Classes are for children age 5 to sixth grade. The theme will be “Game On!” For more information, contact Pastor Harvey at 541-386-3656. Register online at rolahr.org/vbs.

Car wash July 14

On Saturday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hood River Church of the Nazarene will host a free car wash at the church, 2168 Belmont. Donations will be accepted in support of the church’s children’s ministry.

Riverside e-bike raffle

Riverside Community Church will raffle a brand new e-bike, valued at $2,000, on July 15. Tickets are $10 each, or 11 for $100. Proceeds will go to the church’s social justice and outreach programs.

Call 541-386-1412 for information.