City announces parking restrictions

As of Friday, June 22, 2018

On Friday, June 29, the City of Hood River and Beam Excavating will be griding the asphalt surface of all roads disturbed by the recent water line project, said a press release.

There will be no parking allowed on any of those streets from midnight to 7 p.m. on June 29. Each road will be closed to through traffic during the grinding operations. The city asks everyone to avoid the areas if possible.

The notice applies to the following roads:

  • Sherman from Ninth east to behind the Hood River News building
  • Sixth from State to Sherman
  • Serpentine from Sherman to Eugene
  • Fourth from Montello to Eugene
  • Seventh from Montello to Eugene

Final paving of these roads will occur July 9-11. These same parking and travel restrictions will be in place during those days, the press release said.

For questions or concerns, contact Wade Seaborn, senior project manager, City of Hood River at ci.hood-river.or.us, wade@ci.hood-river.or.us or 541-387-5221.

