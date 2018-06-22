Community Notes for June 23

Families at Family Man resumes for summer

On Wednesdays at 6 p.m., the informal Families at Family Man gatherings happen through the summer. The events are free to the public.

“This all started a few years ago when a few families said, ‘Let’s ride on Wednesdays, show up when you can,’ and the word has spread,” said Kristi Chapman of Hood River.

Families came up to ride, walk, play and socialize. Sponsors and pizzas were added, along with drinks, fruit and donuts.

“Then other families said they wanted to help keep it going, so they started volunteering to help as well. It is a great time to head up with family and friends and enjoy the shaded summer evenings in the woods,” Chapman said.

Forestry focus group meets in July

Hood River County will be holding Forest Recreation Trails and Parks focus group meetings organized by the County Board of Commissioners.

Meetings are planned on July 5 and July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the county board meeting room at the, County Administration Building at 601 State Street.

The purpose of the focus group meetings are to provide an overview of the county budget situation and the potential effect on county recreation trails and county parks services. The groups also provide an opportunity for the interested public to further learn about and discuss the issues. County forest information may come up as part of the discussion because it is connected to the overall revenue picture. The focus group meetings are open to the public.

CGCC Foundation holds golf fundraiser

The 19th Annual Founder’s Cup Golf Tournament, presented by Columbia State Bank and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, will be at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River on Saturday, Aug. 4.

This year, the tournament will benefit student scholarships.

Sponsorship opportunities and four-person team entries are available. To sponsor the tournament, or to register a team at either the gold ($600) or silver ($500) team level, contact Stephanie Hoppe at shoppe@cgcc.edu or 541-506-6113.

The field is limited to 28 teams; contact the foundation to register. For more information, visit cgccfoundation.org.

Books collected for Umatilla kids

Marg Guth of Hood River is collecting “gently used” books for kids up to middle school age for the Umatilla tribe in Pendleton. Call Guth at 541 806-4131.

ADHD support group

A grassroots support group for parents of children with ADHD, OCD and/or Tourette Syndrome/Tic Disorder meets on the first Thursday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Marks’ Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River.

Share experiences, tips and lessons with other parents, contribute resources, training and education, find strategies to empower your child, and develop action items to further support children in schools and the community. Teachers, school counselors, behavioral health providers and medical providers are also encouraged to attend. Contact 971-404-6504 or jodonnell509@gmail.com for more information.