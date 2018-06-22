FISH to close Odell food bank July 26

FISH Food Bank will close its mid valley site in Odell at the end of July since the owner is closing the building for repairs.

The closure did not catch the site’s staff by surprise as they expected the building, located on Odell Highway just across from the fire station, would need to be remodeled for some time.

“The owner has graciously given us that building for the last couple years free of charge,” said Billie Stevens, FISH volunteer coordinator, “(so) we can’t feel bad, but we do.”

The food bank currently has no plans to relocate but is investigating different options, such as setting up a mobile delivery system or working with schools in Odell to open up a food pantry.

“While we are looking for a new building for the mid valley site, we have not (had) any luck finding a new place,” FISH president Marianne Durkan said in a letter sent out to mid valley clients. Affordability and a lack of available space in Odell, and the mid-valley in general, have impeded the food bank’s efforts to find a new place.

“If someone has a building, we’d love to just move to a new building,” Stevens said.

For now, after July 26, regular patrons of the mid valley site will need to go to either of FISH’s Hood River or Parkdale sites to pick up their food. The food bank also has a fourth site in the gymnasium of Cascade Locks City Hall.

Though the staff is sad to be leaving Odell, Durkan said, “many of our folks from Odell are able to make it to our other branches … we love being in Odell, but we know that they are able to come to our other sites.”

She encourages customers unable to make it to either the Hood River or Parkdale locations to contact them, as the food bank may be able to help with payment for public transportation.

“We will work with somebody if they can’t get down here,” Stevens said.

And even though the Odell location is shutting down now, Durkan said, “it doesn’t mean that we’re shut down forever.”