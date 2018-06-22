HRVHS 2017-18 sports recap

Hood River Valley High School athletes brought home not one, not two, not three, but four state titles this past high school sports season.

This year’s achievements were headlined by back-to-back state titles by the girls water polo team and wrestler Jason Shaner, along with state titles for the girls alpine ski team in the giant slalom event and a first place finish at state for the boys track and field 4x400 relay team.

However, behind the four state titles were other accomplishments achieved in the fall, winter and spring seasons by HRVHS athletes.

In the fall, a total of nine programs and 19 teams competed in both non-OSAA and OSAA 5A competition for HRVHS. Below is a variety of statistics and accomplishments for the nine HRVHS athletic programs in the fall season.

HRV football (two teams): total of 72 student athletes; ranked eighth in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.11 varsity program average); linebacker Patrick Estes earned All-State honorable mention.

HRV cheer (two teams): total of 32 student athletes and an average varsity program GPA of 3.46.

HRV volleyball (three teams): total of 41 student athletes; ranked 14th in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.40 varsity program average); Columbia River Conference league champions; advanced to the quarterfinals of the OSAA 5A state tournament; Katie Kennedy and Emily Curtis received second team All-State honors; Shae Duffy earned All-State honorable mention.

HRV girls cross country (two teams): total of 26 student athletes; ranked eighth in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.88 varsity program average); CRC district champions; placed second at the state meet; Josephine Dickinson, Frances Dickinson and Lottie Bromham received second team All-State honors; Evelyn Nunez received All-State honorable mention honors.

HRV boys cross country (two teams): total of 26 student athletes; ranked 25th in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.79 varsity program average); CRC district champions; placed sixth in state; Josh Haynes received All-State honorable mention honors.

HRV girls water polo (two teams): total of 19 student athletes; average varsity program GPA of 3.79; Mount Hood Conference district champions; 5A state champions; Jaime Robinson earned 5A state tournament MVP honors; Robinson, Rose Finstad, Faith Ocheskey and Lauren Orr received first team All-State tournament honors; Maddy Greenleaf earned second team All-State tournament honors.

HRV boys water polo (two teams): total of 29 student athletes; average varsity program GPA of 3.30; MHC semi-finalist; third place at the 5A state championships; JJ Mears and Cole Rothman received first team All-State tournament honors; Chad Klaas received second team All-State tournament honors.

HRV girls soccer (three teams): total of 57 student athletes; ranked 14th in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.57 varsity program average); CRC district champions; advanced to the first round of the 5A state playoffs; Yaya Chavarria received first team All-State honors; Claire Davies earned second team All-State honors.

HRV boys soccer (three teams): total of 65 student athletes; ranked 22nd in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.02 varsity program average); CRC district champions; advanced to the quarterfinals round of the 5A state playoffs; Robby Running earned first team All-State honors; Erik Siekkinen, Westley Carter and Saul Chavarria earned second team All-State honors.

In the winter, a total of nine programs and 14 teams competed in both non-OSAA and OSAA 5A competition for HRVHS. Below is a variety of statistics and accomplishments for the nine HRVHS athletic programs in the winter season.

HRV girls basketball (three teams): total of 41 student athletes; ranked seventh in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.65 varsity program average).

HRV boys basketball (three teams): total of 58 student athletes; ranked ninth in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.39 varsity program average).

HRV wrestling (two teams): total of 54 student athletes; ranked second in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.51 varsity program average); boys wrestling qualified six athletes for the 5A state tournament, four placed; Shaner at 132 pounds won the 5A state title; Adrian Ramirez took third place at state in the 285 pound division; Ryan Zeller finished fourth at state in the 120 pound division; Chad Muenzer finished in sixth place at state in the 126 pound division; girls wrestling qualified three athletes for the 5A state tournament, three placed; Grace Miller at 145 pounds and Christine Marquez at 180 pounds each took second place at state; Elena Kroll finished third at state in the 135 pound division.

HRV girls swimming team: total of 30 student athletes; ranked third in OSAA 5A GPA rankings (3.74 varsity program average); CRC district champions; qualified five individuals and two relays for state; Allison Burke finished sixth at state in the 500-meter freestyle.

HRV boys swimming team: total of 10 student athletes; ranked third in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.69 varsity program average); qualified four individuals and two relays for the state meet; Klaas took a third-place finish in the 100-meter freestyle and fourth in the 100-meter butterfly at state.

HRV alpine ski team: total of 30 student athletes; average varsity program GPA of 3.60; girls alpine ski team finished first at state in the giant slalom event; combined the boys and girls alpine team finished second overall at state.

HRV Nordic ski team: total of 22 student athletes; average varsity program GPA of 3.64; girls Nordic finished fifth at state; boys placed ninth at state; Finn Peterson finished ninth in the state Nordic Classic event.

HRV snowboarding team: total of five student athletes and an average varsity program GPA of 3.60.

HRV winter cheer team: total of 18 student athletes; an average varsity program GPA of 3.46; finished seventh in state for 5A.

In the spring, a total of 10 programs and 19 teams competed in both non-OSAA and OSAA 5A competition for HRV. Below is a variety of statistics and accomplishments for the 10 HRVHS athletic programs in the spring season.

HRV baseball (three teams): total of 45 student athletes; ranked 15th in OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.31 varsity program average); advanced to the first round of the state playoffs; Connor Coerper earned first team All-State honors; Isaac Beaman and Greyson Losee received second team All-State honors; JJ Mears and Caden Leiblein received All-State honorable mention honors.

HRV softball (two teams): total of 30 student athletes; ranked fifth in the OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.68 varsity program average); advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs; Hannah McNerney, Zoe Munn, Haylee Baker and Lauren Decker earned first team All-State honors.

HRV boys track and field (two teams): total of 66 student athletes; ranked second in the OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.65 varsity program average); CRC district champions; qualified for 14 events at state; finished fourth overall at state; Gabe Campos-Davis, Robby Running, Matthew Tichenor and Klaas took first place at state in the 4x400 relay; Travis Running, Jonah Tactay, Henry Buckles, Brycen Polzel and Estes all placed at state.

HRV girls track and field (two teams): total of 55 student athletes; ranked first in the OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.86 varsity program average); qualified 13 for state events; Kennedy earned second team All-State honors; Yaya Chavarria, Frances Dickinson and Nunez all placed at state.

HRV boys tennis (two teams): total of 25 student athletes; ranked 11th in the OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.51 varsity program average); CRC district champions; earned first and second in singles competition at the district tournament; qualified two for state; Vaughn Reardon and Sawyer Bogard finish top eight in the state after quarterfinal finishes at the state tournament.

HRV girls tennis (two teams): total of 34 student athletes; ranked 11th in the OSAA 5A GPA ranking (3.70 varsity program average); CRC district champions.

HRV boys lacrosse (two teams): total of 43 student athletes; average varsity program GPA of 3.32; advanced to the state playoffs in the gold bracket (Oregon High School Lacrosse Association state tournament).

HRV girls lacrosse (two teams): total of 38 student athletes; average varsity program GPA of 3.78; advanced to the quarterfinals in the gold bracket, highest finish in program history; Rebecca Kiyokawa earned first team All-State honors; Abby Bartles and Kathryn Koenig earned second team All-State honors; Ella Rand received academic All-American honors.

HRV boys golf team: total of nine student athletes and an average varsity program GPA of 3.46.

HRV girls golf team: total of three student athletes and an average varsity program GPA of 3.96.

The 2017-18 sports season at HRVHS saw a total of 635 students participate in the 28 programs offered by the high school. As a school, HRV ended this year ranking fourth in the final 5A standings of the Oregonian Cup, which evaluates GPA, sportsmanship and athletic performance of OSAA teams.

