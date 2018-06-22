HRVHS recommends new Athletic Director

The Hood River County School District has announced that Trent Kroll has been recommended as the hire for the open position of Hood River Valley High School athletic director.

The hire is scheduled to be approved at the next regularly scheduled school board meeting on Wednesday, June 27.

Once the hire is finalized, Kroll will take over the reins of athletic director at the high school for former A.D. Tom Ames.

Similar to Ames, Kroll is a familiar name in the county and has a long lineage at HRVHS.

This past year was Kroll’s 12th year at the high school.

Over those 12 years, Kroll has taught Spanish classes and coached the HRV wrestling team.



More information about the hire will appear in the edition of the newspaper that follows the school board meeting next week.