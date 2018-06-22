SHERIFF LOG, June 11 to 17

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 14 — Cascade Locks — Attempted assault III reported.
June 14 — Indian Creek Road — Assault reported to have occurred the day before.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
June 15 — Cascade Locks Marina — Deputy responded to a report of a male in the Columbia River. The male was subsequently cited and released for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 15 — Bartlett Drive, 4000 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 11 — Boneboro Road, 5900 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred the previous day.
June 14 — I-84 at milepost 51, Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop.
June 16 — Stonegate Drive, 4000 block — Hit and run with property damage reported to have occurred the previous evening.
June 16 — Odell Highway, 3000 block —Hit and run reported.
June 17 — Gilhouley Road — Rollover crash reported. The driver was located and cited for reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 11 — N.E. Riverview Drive, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a no contact order violation and lodged at NORCOR.
June 11 — Barrett Drive and Alameda Road — Traffic stop initiated. A passenger was subsequently arrested for a parole violation and the driver cited for infractions.
June 13 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Theft or burglary:
June 13 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Theft reported.
Other:
June 13 — Brookside Drive, 3600 block — Found property was turned in at the sheriff’s office.
June 16 — Mud Alley Drive, 3700 block — Dog bite reported.
June 17 — Toms Drive, 500 block — Found 3-year-old reported. The child was returned to their parents.
