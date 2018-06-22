‘Vino & Fido’ June 24

Join Hood River Adopt A Dog for Vino & Fido, held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 at Wy’east Vineyards, 3189 Highway 35.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the local nonprofit to help stray and abandoned dogs in the community. Food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages for humans will be for sale, with activities ranging from a bocce tournament to dog contests for wagging, costumes, and peanut butter licking.
Admission is a $10 donation for adults; kids are free. Tickets will be available at the door. Well-behaved dogs are invited to attend.
Raffle items include a Mount-N Barrel Bike Tour for two, a Cascade Pet Camp package, a Zoller’s Outdoor Odyssey raft trip for four, and a Hood River Soaring flight for two.
This is Hood River Adopt A Dog’s 11th year of providing adoption and animal welfare services to the community, said a press release. The nonprofit has a small paid staff and a large volunteer group providing care for all shelter dogs and coordinating veterinary care and adoption services for unclaimed dogs at Hood River County’s Hukari Shelter in Odell. Adopt A Dog operates primarily on donations, adoption fees, and funds raised from events like Vino & Fido.
For more information, call 541-354-1083, visit the website at www.hoodriveradoptadog.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HoodRiverAdoptaDog.
