Service Announcement for June 27: Lois Neufeldt

Lois Neufeldt

Lois Marie Neufeldt passed away June 13, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Lois was born Oct. 27, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 28 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A reception will follow. Interment will be private at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.