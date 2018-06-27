Entertainment Update, June 27 edition

Casey MacGill joins Hapa Hillbillies on July 2

Critics say Casey MacGill is akin to “Nat "King" Cole Trio meets the Mills Brothers. Fats Waller meets Fats Domino. Slim Galliard meets Fred Astaire - American music of many decades and no decade in particular, all happening at the same time, woven into a seamless, beautiful whole. Casey MacGill is the heart and soul of the band. From California, he is a classic Hollywood character in appearance and style. MacGill plays boogie-woogie, swing, and stride piano - he blows a lyrical jazz cornet, and his most unique instrumental voice is a 6-string tenor ukulele. Casey is a National Treasure, swings as hard as anyone in the business, and puts on a show like nobody else.” He joins locals Hapa Hillbillies from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 2 at The Moth Lounge. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Underwood Jazz June 29-30

You’re cordially invited to join musicians from the Underwood Jazz Society this weekend at the following venues:

Volcanic Bottle Shop, Friday, June 29, 7-9 p.m. The players include Mike Turley (bass), John Bryan (guitar), and Mike Stillman (sax), along with special guests. This popular bar and restaurant is located at 1410 12th Street, Hood River.

Hood River Hotel (Oak Street) Saturday, June 30, 6:30-9 p.m. The players include Chic Preston (bass), Dave Henehan (guitar), and Mike Stillman (sax), along with special guests. This continues our “jazz by the fireplace” series, great for dancing and fun.

Volcanic celebrates June 30

Volcanic Bottle Shoppe celebrates eight years on June 30 with live music all evening.

6 p.m.: Opening the evening is Peter Knudsen, one of the jazziest and most talented guitar players around. He currently just went on tour with Ghost-Note, has his own jazz funk band Greaterkind, and basically plays with every single heavy hitter in Portland.

7 p.m.: Jenny Jahlee and the Menagerie. Jenny has been playing music in Hood River for many years now, but her recent move to Portland has inspired her to make an album, create an all-star band that is rooted in collaboration and Improv, and create some fun soulful new sounds that she can't wait to share with you all. The lineup for the show will consist of Joel Davis on bass (Mars retrieval unit/ Foster's kids), Mike Apodaca on drums (Worlds Finest), Peter Knudsen on lead guitar (Ghost Note/ Greaterkind/ swatkins), and Lei Lei Paolacci on sweet sweet harmonies.

10 p.m.: Closing out the night is Noche Cabana who will bring the beats to the beer garden. The Bello brothers have a weekly radio show and have played a couple really fun parties at Volcanic.

Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Hood River Lavendar Daze

Hood River Lavendar Farms presents the annual Lavendar Daze festival on July 7 and July 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The festival will feature live music Saturday: Alanzo Garbanzo, Bridges Cross (Irish), Willy & Nelson. Sunday: Jess Clemmons, Wasco Brothers, June Bug Boys. Plus arts and crafts, classes, face painting, a lady bug party for the kids, vendors and wineries on site. Hood River Lavender Farm, 3801 Straight Hill Road, Hood River; www.lavenderdaze.com

Bram Brata’ Steel Band July 14

Coming up on Saturday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m., Mt Hood Winery is hosting the Bram Brata’ Steel Band for an outdoor concert. Bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy an eclectic mix of traditional Trinidadian steel drum music, Caribbean favorites, Soca, Jazz, classical and modern pop and rock tunes. Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and you’re welcome to bring a picnic. All ages welcome, no admission charge. Mt. Hood Winery 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River, OR 97031

Evening of Flamenco July 2

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Feria,” an evening of Flamenco music and dance,to Hood River’s Riverside Community Church on July 2, at 8 p.m. The “Spring Fair” or “Feria” is a week-long celebration of music, dance, food, and wine that embodies the joyful aspects of Andalusian culture. Savannah has taken inspiration from this colorful festival. She will be joined by acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Jose Moreno. Tickets: child $7, student $15, general $20, VIP reserved seats $34.

PT Barton at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Friday, June 29: Mark Malyfet & Laurie Byers 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 30: PT Barton, 7-10 p.m. (Singer/Song Writer). Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.

‘Incontinetals’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, June 26: Tues Taps & Tunes w/ Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, June 29: Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, June 30: The Incontinentals w/ Doc Doolittle, Silky Meyer & a guests, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Lightnin' Willie at Hood Crest

Coming up at Hood Crest Winery:

Sunday, July 1: Blues guitarist Lightnin’ Willie, 4-7 p.m.

On tour supporting his latest album “No Black No White Just Blues,” Lightnin’ Willie plays an “irresistible blend of tradition and spontaneous creativity, with a deliciously insidious emphasis on the groove.” He has shared the stage with luminaries Willie Nelson and Robert Cray, and his songwriting skills have been featured in numerous film and televsion soundtracks. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

Open Mic at the Buffalo

It’s Summer Open Mic on the White Buffalo patio Thursday, June 28, 6:30-9 p.m. Bill and Lisa, our favorite hosts, and Jon Cyparski, sound-man extraordinaire always make it good time. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

Bootleg Barney at Lyle Hotel

Coming up Saturday, June 30, 7-9 p.m. join Bootleg Barney (bass), Chris Connolly (mandolin) and Polly Norris (guitar) for toe-tappin’ ballads to boogie and spine-tingling vocals at the Lyle Hotel. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

John McEuen performs at Granada Theatre June 30

Founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and well-known multi-instrumentalist John McEuen will perform at the Granada Theater in The Dalles on Saturday, June 30. McEuen and his band, the String Wizards, will be performing classic songs from the landmark 1972 album, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” as well as Nitty Gritty Dirt Band hits and songs from his latest album “Made in Brooklyn.” The multi-media show will feature rare 8mm film footage from the Circle sessions and stories from McEuen’s recently published autobiography, “The Life I’ve Picked.” Tickets are available at granadatheatrethedalles.com. Granada Theatre, 221 E 2nd St, The Dalles.