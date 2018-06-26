Explore the Gorge with a ‘Naturalist Backpack’

The Hood River County Library District has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to offer library patrons the possibility of borrowing a “Naturalist Backpack” that they can take with them in exploring local trails and recreation areas.

The backpack includes binoculars, field guides, maps, a compass, bug spray, a first aid kit and other tools to help ensure a safe and enjoyable outing. The backpack is free to use for all Hood River County Library District cardholders (18 years or older). If not already a cardholder, Hood River County residents (as well as Klickitat County and Skamania County residents) can register for a library card by simply bringing in ID and proof of residence.

Backpacks are available for check out for a one-week loan period (no holds and no renewals) from the Hood River Library, located at 502 State St.

For more information on all programs and services, contact Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, or info@hoodriverlibrary.org.

Coming up at the library: Tears of Joy Puppet Theater with the Vain Little Mouse will visit the Cascade Locks Library at 2 p.m. and the Hood River Library at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27.