Fort Dalles Fourth Festival starts Thursday

The fifth annual Fort Dalles Fourth Festival begins Thursday, June 28 with a variety of activities running through the Fourth of July in The Dalles. Schedule is as follows:

Rainier Amusements Carnival — June 28-30, located on First Street. Prices and times vary; check website for details.

Rocket Run (1K, 3K, 5K or 10K Fun Run) — June 28 at Festival Park. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and the run begins at 7:30 a.m.

Free concert — June 30 at Festival Park. Doors open at 5 p.m. The concert will feature Jackson Michelson with Briana Renae and Sevren & the Slivers.

Fireworks — June 30 at 10:10 p.m. on the Columbia River.

Freedom and Faith Community Day — 10 a.m. at Festival Park.

Community Breakfast — July 4 at 7 a.m., Festival Park. Yoga in the park begins at 9 a.m.

Patriots Parade — July 4 at 10 a.m. downtown. Family Fun Zone runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

