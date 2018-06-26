“Heroes in Our Hearts” is the theme of the Hood River July 4 Independence Day parade directed by the Hood River Lions Club and supported by more than a dozen sponsors.

July 4 is next Wednesday and the parade will start at it usual time of 10 a.m. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. by entering Eliot Drive.

The grand marshal and parade leader will be Lynn Guenther, a former Vietnam POW and retired City of Hood River administrator.

Parade entries are asked to decorate with a “Patriotic Hero” theme. The parade entry fee is $10. There will be prizes from Monagan’s Pancake House for the best (children commercial, musical) entries. Prior to the parade start, State Farm Insurance will be furnishing candy for the kids along the 12th Street route.

July 4 parade will feature a rarity: A hand-made boat. Builder Robert Godard was asked by parade coordinator Tom Yates to tell a bit about his project. These are Godard’s words:

“Well, I’ve spent over four years building her; she’s all owner (me) built, with help here and there on the big/wobbly items.

“She’s local, and I thought placing her in the parade would be an appropriate way to showcase a ‘local/homegrown item’ that might spark interest in someone else to do the same thing.

“I will be flying a large flag from her transom, bunting on the truck towing her and, hopefully, a banner stating how she fits the ‘Heroes in our Hearts’ theme: Heroes, for me, would include my college rugby coach, older brother, dad, three uncles, mom, two great-uncles and my great-grandfather, twice wounded in the Civil War.

“I’m looking forward to this. I’ve been looking forward to it for at least three years. I’m happy to be the one to present the first boat in the parade.”