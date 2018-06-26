HRVHS Camps

The Hood River Valley High School boys and girls soccer programs held their annual summer soccer camp last week. A total of 90 kids from kindergarten through fifth grade participated in the camp. The kids learned basic techniques from the 20-25 HRV high school soccer players that came out to the Westside fields to teach the campers.

Also last week, the Hood River Valley High School boys and girls basketball programs had a total of 34 campers participate in the annual HRVHS basketball summer camp. Boys and girls from second through eighth grade were at the camp that focused on reinforcing basic techniques and positive sportsmanship on the court.