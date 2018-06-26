Man arrested in connection with Biggs arson case

A traffic stop near the Hood River waterfront Saturday helped lead to an arrest in connection with a suspected arson case one mile east of Biggs that day.

Hood River Police and Sherman County Sheriff Office are assisting the Oregon State Police arson investigation unit regarding a grass fire authorities are investigating as arson, according to Sgt. James Burgett of Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers in Hood River arrested driver Justin Keith Boswell, 39, of Vancouver, in connection with the pending criminal investigation in Sherman County.

Officers Emy Delancy and Mike Martin responded to a Sherman County “attempt to locate” request late Saturday morning and stopped Boswell with backup from Hood River County Sheriff’s deputies. The arrest happened at the base of the Second Street off-ramp, at Riverside Drive.

At press time, arson officers were unavailable for comment.

Boswell was initially charged with driving without a license or insurance, and the vehicle was impounded.

Boswell is now lodged in NORCOR on possession of methamphetamine, stemming from evidence obtained during the traffic stop, according to Burgett.

A female passenger was detained at the scene and both were handcuffed and seated on the curb, but the woman was not charged.

Burgett reported that Boswell had been in a verbal altercation with his landord, who had evicted him, and within 10 minutes a brush fire was reported near the home Boswell had occupied. The fire spread to about a half-acre and was extinguished. Based on the timing and proxmity of the initial report and the fire, Sherman authorities put out the alert on Boswell’s vehicle plate.