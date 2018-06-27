OHSU Focus Group: Medical Research and Seniors aged 75 and over, and their caregivers

OHSU physician and researcher Elizabeth Eckerstrom, MD, MPH, and her team want to learn more from adults over the age of 75 who are interested in sharing their thoughts and opinions about participating in health research. They will be conducting a 30-60-minute focus group on Friday, June 29 from 1-2 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. All participants will receive a $25 gift card. Contact Laura Ferrara at 541-399-1139 for more information.