POLICE LOG, June 11 to 17

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

June 11 — E. Marina Drive — An Idaho resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for menacing after receiving reports of a possible domestic in progress.

The male was arrested for menacing, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

June 13 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of heroin, possession and distribution of methamphetamine, obstruction, escape II, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

In the same incident, another Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding felony warrant.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

June 12 — Hood River — Female arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault on a public safety officer.

June 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Pendleton resident arrested for trespass after refusing to leave a local hotel. He was lodged at NORCOR.

June 15 — Button Bridge Road — Transient male arrested for disorderly conduct after getting into an altercation with his brother.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

June 14 — West Cascade — Bend resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and attempted aggravated harassment.

June 16 — I-84 at exit 63 — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 17 — Hood River— Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 11 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Hit and run reported.

June 11 — Hood River — Officer assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department in apprehending the suspect of a vehicle pursuit.

June 11 — Seventh near Columbia — Motor vehicle traffic crash with injury reported.

June 11 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Officer responded to a bicycle versus car accident near 20th Street. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.

June 12 — Pacific Avenue and Third Street — Abandoned vehicle towed from public right of way.

June 15 — 12th and Hull — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.

June 16 — Second Street between State and Oak — Hit and run reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

June 13 — Eugene Street, 2000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

June 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Stolen motor vehicle from a local shopping plaza reported.

June 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

June 17 — Sixth Street — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident regarding the theft of a bicycle.

Sex offenses:

June 11 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a juvenile who had been solicited on social media for nude photos and sexual relations.