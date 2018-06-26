Pride Fair happens June 30

Columbia Gorge Pride organizers decided to take a different spin on the 2018 Pride celebration. This year, in place of a parade, plans are for a Fun Run/Walk and a community health resource fair and festival, on Saturday, June 30.

The festival/fair will be held in Hood River at Waterfront Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a Fun Run starting at 10 a.m. to kick off the festivities, a speech from guest of honor, Gisella Contreras, a 2001 Hood River Valley High School graduate, and yoga, food and a silent disco dance-off.

Contreras, Miss Trans Oregon 2013 and Queer Hero of The Year 2017, was chosen because Gorge Pride “wants to honor folks from the Hood River community that may not have had an opportunity to be their authentic selves while living, working or attending school here,” according to a press release.

The Gorge Pride Resource Fair is open to vendors. Contact cgpanew@gmail.com to get involved.