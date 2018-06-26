Yesteryears: Lost Lake gets new rules in 1968

1918 — 100 years ago

So far as prices are concerned, the strawberry season, which is now drawing to a close, has been unusually successful. Unlike previous seasons, there has been practically no break in the market from start to finish. The demand has continued strong and the price has ranged uniformly about $3.50 a crate.

The unfavorable feature of the crop has been the fact that yield was unusually light, possibly not much over 60 percent of the normal yield. The quality has been good and weather conditions have been favorable throughout the season.

Verbatim: Events Grow For Parkdale Celebration A partial list of events, activities, booths and participating organizations took shape this week as Parkdale’s July Fourth — Golden Anniversary celebration nears. A big boost to the colorful parade, came with the announcement that a “professional” float representing the Pacific Power and Light Co., would be in the procession. Of specific interest to any fairgoer was the news this week that ham and roast beef, chuckwagon style, will be the fare at the noon meal served a t the Parkdale Grange Hall. This, besides the usual pies, cakes, pastries, ice cream, soda pop and miscellaneous goodies to be dispensed from organization booths on the grounds. A new parade route this year also has been recently announced. Floats will assemble at the AGA building, travel one block west to Dee secondary, go south past the Parkdale Library, east on Baseline to Craven’s corner, then two blocks north to the elementary schoolgrounds, site of the celebration. Groups have announced their entry into the fiesta, with their activities are: The VFW, with a Zingo (?) booth; the Parkdale Camp Fire Girls with a fish pond; the Alpinees, with a dart game booth; the Cub Scouts of Parkdale and the Wy’east junior class, activities yet unnamed. On the food dispensing end of the business will be the Garden club, Job’s Daughter, Dorcas guild, Parkdale Community Church and the Parkdale Boy Scouts. — Hood River News, June 26, 1958

1928 — 90 years ago

A windstorm of unusual severity last Sunday definitely ended the life of a number of weak trees in various parts of the valley. Quite a number of orchards in the lower valley had one or more downed trees as a mark of the passing of the storm. In all cases these trees disclosed extensive previous injury from heart rot. In town, a number of shade trees were split open. Down at the river bottom, quite a number of big cottonwood trees went crashing to the ground before the furious gusts of wind. Most of these trees are suffering from heart rot.

1938 — 80 years ago

Without any accidents to workers, work on the eastern section of Mosier tunnel was completed last week. The job covered the widening and increasing the height of the tunnel, and the loose nature of the rock overhead made the job particularly hazardous, according to L.V. Koons, engineer of the State Highway Department, who has been in charge of this job. “Large sections of rock, which have for many years been supported by heavy timbers, were found to have loosened up, and it was necessary, before removing these old timbers, to install shorings behind them and then remove the loose rock,” according to Koons.

1948 — 70 years ago

Very slight damage to the cherry crop has been experienced by Hood River growers as the result of light rains last week. The cherry crop is looking good, according to John Duckwall, of Duckwall Brothers. He reports that The Dalles is packing cherries on a small scale now. Hood River packing operations will commence after July 5. Duckwall is of the opinion that there will be slightly more Bartletts harvested than were estimated earlier in the season. He expects a slightly heavier apple crop in Hood River Valley than last year. Winter pears will be under last year’s figures, according to estimates of Duckwall Bros.

1958 — 60 years ago

“Polka” and “Dottie” are the names chosen for the new giraffes, due to arrive at the Portland Zoo by October, thanks to Mrs. Art Kerr, Hood River. Mrs. Kerr’s imaginative mind earned her an automatic radio in a contest to name the pets, sponsored by the Progressive Business Men’s Club in Portland.

The Hood River Golf Club has announced that it will put on the annual open golf tournament, set to go this weekend. Entrants will vie for $500 worth of merchandise prizes, to be awarded to winners in three flight brackets, best net and gross scores in each.

1968 — 50 years ago

New, tighter controls “with teeth” have gone into effect governing use of Lost Lake, according to Forest Service officials. The rules came down from Mt. Hood Forest Service headquarters that the Land and Water Conservation act program would be strictly enforced, and Lost Lake is one of the recreation areas under the act. Changes, or rather stricter enforcements, will take several shapes. For one thing, there will be no more “all year parking” at Lost Lake for camp trailers. Other restrictions involve allowing dogs to run loose, cleaning fish under open hydrants and the use of motorcycles around the area.

1978 — 40 years ago

An effective fundraising effort, a surge of pledges and donations, and the special generosity of one local businessman have apparently combined in a last-minute drive to save the plan to build four lighted tennis courts instead of two at the Collins Field site. “People have just been tremendous,” said Lynn Fisher, ramrod behind a citizen’s effort to build the courts. “Business have been more than generous … and I think it’s an indication that those four courts will be used.”

1988 — 30 years ago

A tradition of Fourth of July entertainment and fireworks has developed in Hood River over the years, and all will be ready when Monday rolls around, thanks to efforts of several individuals. It all starts with the Joe Kollas Memorial Run from Odell to Hood River and concludes with a fireworks display at the Port of Hood River industrial area.

A revised Hood River Urban Renewal Plan moved a step closer to a city-wide vote Monday when city council held a first reading of the ordinance setting it up. The council’s unanimous vote accepting the trimmed down version of the Columbia Cascade Development Plan, a plan turned down by voters in March, went along with a city planning commission recommendation forwarded last Tuesday.

1998 — 20 years ago In case you haven’t noticed, the retail face of downtown Hood River is changing. Imperceptibly, perhaps, but going upscale, nonetheless. It used to be that shoppers appeared only when the wind died. “The windsurfers of the mid-1980s have married and are bringing their families back to Hood River,” Craig Schmidt, executive director of the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, said. “I don’t have hard figures to prove that, but I have a sense that this is one of the things that’s happening. We’re also attracting other families, older people and seniors who are visiting the area and who are interested in the natural beauty of the Hood River area.”

2008 — 10 years ago

Five panelists from centennial families helped Hood River County celebrate its 100th birthday Friday at the county administration building. Sharing memories of a lifetime spent in the valley were Bessie Asai, Arne Udelius, Shirley Ekker and Bill Laraway. Cascade Locks’ remembrances were provided by Tom Cramblett. “No matter what race you are, everybody’s blood runs red. I think what we went through during the war years has taught me not to be prejudiced and I hope it is erased from the world,” said Asai, 85, whose family, of Japanese descent, was interned during World War II. Udelius, 90, said, “Be good parents to the kids, taking advantage of the wonderful schools we have here.”

Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer