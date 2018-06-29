Death notice: Carolyn Wilson

Carolyn Wilson

Carolyn Jean Wilson passed away June 28, 2018, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Carolyn was born Oct. 3, 1959, and was 58 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.