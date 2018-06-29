Service announcement for June 30 edition: John Harris

John Harris

John Michael Harris passed away on Jan. 8, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. John was born on Jan. 6, 1944, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 7 at the Hood River Event Site, Portway Ave., Hood River. The celebration will be casual and potluck style.

