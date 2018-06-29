$105,000 in college scholarships awarded

Hood River Valley High School seniors went home from May’s Scholarship Awards Night with over $74,000 in Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) funds for their post-secondary educations.

In addition, the Education Foundation announced 14 recipients of HRCEF Continuing College scholarships totaling over $29,000, for a total record donation of $105,000 in HRCEF Scholarships this year.

The Education Foundation manages 32 freshman scholarship funds and six continuing college scholarships, donated by Hood River residents and their friends and families. In addition, five freshman scholarships may be renewed for additional years, according to a press release.

Sixty-three different scholarships were awarded to 50 HRV students in the class of 2018, with some students receiving up to three scholarships. Eighteen continuing college scholarships were awarded to HRVHS graduates for their 2018-19 sophomore, junior or senior years in college.

“Scholarships send several important messages to our graduates,” said Chuck Bugge, former superintendent and current HRCEF Scholarship Chair. “First and foremost: Our community cares about our young adults and wants them to succeed; second, high school is not their last step in furthering their education; and lastly, achievement and excellence has its rewards. Many of these young men and women go on to excel in college or a specialized training program and return to improve our community. They become our leaders of tomorrow. I can think of no better investment.”

The Cascade Locks Alumni Association and the James and Wayne Holman Fund awarded two freshman scholarships and seven continuing college scholarship this year, continuing a long tradition of support for post-secondary education to Cascade Locks students from their own community.

New scholarships this year included the Hogg Family Scholarship, Beardsley Family Scholarship, Jim Carnes Memorial Scholarship and Carmen’s Route Scholarship, all funded by local families in the Gorge.

A unique HRCEF scholarship is the Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship, which provides funding for an aviation degree for a student wanting to be a professional pilot.



HRVHS Class Of 2018 HRCEF scholarship recipients

Courtney Castaneda —Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship Fund

Alexis Montoya Santillan — Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship Fund

JJ Mears — Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship Fund

Amy Webber — Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship Fund

Areli Tostado-Padilla —Beardsley Family Scholarship

Sarah Hall — Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship Fund

Tanner Wells — Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship Fund

Yahaira Chavarria -Mondragon — Carmen’s Route

Sarah Sullenger — Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship Fund

Patti Orozco — Chen Scholarship Fund

Lauren Church — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund

Lauren Hegeman — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund

Amber Kennedy — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund

Makena Zorza — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund

Daisy Matias — Duckwall Pooley Sons and Daughters Scholarship Fund

Joaquin Solis — Duckwall Pooley Sons and Daughters Scholarship Fund

Ella Rand — Eagles Valedictorian Scholarship Fund

Bruce Bradbury III — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund

Saul Chavarria-Barrera -- Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund

Chloe Clark — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mason Leavitt -- Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund

Brycen Polzel — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund

Ella Rand — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund

Lily Galvez-Galzada — Henry Lin Memorial Scholarship Fund

Josephine Summersett — Hogg Family Scholarship

Sarah Sullenger — James & Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship Fund

Areli Tostado-Padilla — Jim Carnes Family Scholarship

Jazmin Palacios-Barajas — John and Martha Weber Memorial Scholarship Fund

Jairo Munoz-Centeno — Johnisee Family Scholarship

Ella Rand — Marie Asai Memorial Scholarship

Natasha Muenzer — Masami (Min) Asai Memorial Scholarship Fund

Beatriz Galvez — Mike’s Ice Cream Scholarship Fund

Brisa Castillo Palacios — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund

Hannah McNerney — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund

Wade Pickering — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund

Josephine Summerset — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund

Sara Zeman — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund

Brisa Castillo Palacios — Parkdale Growers Scholarship Fund

Jazmin Palacios-Barajas — Parkdale Growers Scholarship Fund

Sara Zeman — Parkdale VFW Scholarship Fund

Marcela Macias Pena — Providence Hood River Memorial Health Care Scholarship

Andrea Marquez — Providence Hood River Memorial Health Care Scholarship

Hannah Sosa — Providence Hood River Memorial Health Care Scholarship

Maricela Castro-Rodriguez — Providence Hood River Memorial Helping Hands Scholarship

Natalie Lapierre — Providence Hood River Memorial Helping Hands Scholarship

Kaelin Warren — Providence Hood River Memorial Helping Hands Scholarship

Connor Truax — Ryan Bowe Memorial Scholarship Fund

JJ Mear — Sally H. Connell Memorial Scholarship Fund

Alexis Montoya Santillan — Susan McCarthy Memorial Scholarship Fund

Maritsa Ibarra-Sierra — Susanna Blake Gabay Scholarship Fund

Connor Truax — Taro (Tot) Asai Memorial Scholarship Fund

Maricela Castro-Rodriguez — Ted Webber Scholarship Fund

Yasmeen Ziada — Ted Webber Scholarship Fund

Connor Truax — HRCEF Film Festival Scholarship

Elizabeth Bailey — HRCEF Scholarship

Sophie Caldwell — HR CEF Scholarship

Lodi Castillo — HRCEF Scholarship

Sara Hamad — HRCEF Scholarship

Adam Harter — HRCEF Scholarship

Jacqueline Oropeza-Castro — HRCEF Scholarship

Finn Peterson — HRCEF Scholarship

Aidan Tappert — HRCEF Scholarship

Grace Whitmore — HRCEF Scholarship

Continuing college scholarship recipients for 2018-2019

Sarita Viramontes-Verduzco — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship; Madelin Herman Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship;

Carmen Baeza — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship

Aaron Lachino-Pinon — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship

Samantha Thompson — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship

Sean Grey — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship





Miranda Dezurick — John and Martha Weber Scholarship

Mayra Cordova — Jesse Elder Memorial Scholarship

Samantha Thompson — Janet C. Thompson Memorial Scholarship

James Baeza — Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship



Paulina Le — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship

Andrea Martinez — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship

Alex Munoz — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship

Lydia Driver — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship

Ashlee Zach — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship

Paulina Le — James and Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship

Andrea Martinez — James and Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship

Sebastian Barajas — Oates Family Scholarship



