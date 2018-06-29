$105,000 in college scholarships awarded

Hood River Valley High School seniors went home from May’s Scholarship Awards Night with over $74,000 in Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) funds for their post-secondary educations.
In addition, the Education Foundation announced 14 recipients of HRCEF Continuing College scholarships totaling over $29,000, for a total record donation of $105,000 in HRCEF Scholarships this year.
The Education Foundation manages 32 freshman scholarship funds and six continuing college scholarships, donated by Hood River residents and their friends and families. In addition, five freshman scholarships may be renewed for additional years, according to a press release.
Sixty-three different scholarships were awarded to 50 HRV students in the class of 2018, with some students receiving up to three scholarships. Eighteen continuing college scholarships were awarded to HRVHS graduates for their 2018-19 sophomore, junior or senior years in college.
“Scholarships send several important messages to our graduates,” said Chuck Bugge, former superintendent and current HRCEF Scholarship Chair. “First and foremost: Our community cares about our young adults and wants them to succeed; second, high school is not their last step in furthering their education; and lastly, achievement and excellence has its rewards. Many of these young men and women go on to excel in college or a specialized training program and return to improve our community. They become our leaders of tomorrow. I can think of no better investment.”
The Cascade Locks Alumni Association and the James and Wayne Holman Fund awarded two freshman scholarships and seven continuing college scholarship this year, continuing a long tradition of support for post-secondary education to Cascade Locks students from their own community.
New scholarships this year included the Hogg Family Scholarship, Beardsley Family Scholarship, Jim Carnes Memorial Scholarship and Carmen’s Route Scholarship, all funded by local families in the Gorge.
A unique HRCEF scholarship is the Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship, which provides funding for an aviation degree for a student wanting to be a professional pilot.
HRVHS Class Of 2018 HRCEF scholarship recipients
Courtney Castaneda —Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship Fund
Alexis Montoya Santillan — Antonio Dominguez Memorial Scholarship Fund
JJ Mears — Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship Fund
Amy Webber — Beachman Jakku Memorial Scholarship Fund
Areli Tostado-Padilla —Beardsley Family Scholarship
Sarah Hall — Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship Fund
Tanner Wells — Butch Ogawa Memorial Scholarship Fund
Yahaira Chavarria -Mondragon — Carmen’s Route
Sarah Sullenger — Cascade Locks Alumni Scholarship Fund
Patti Orozco — Chen Scholarship Fund
Lauren Church — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund
Lauren Hegeman — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund
Amber Kennedy — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund
Makena Zorza — Dalbey-Wilson Scholarship Fund
Daisy Matias — Duckwall Pooley Sons and Daughters Scholarship Fund
Joaquin Solis — Duckwall Pooley Sons and Daughters Scholarship Fund
Ella Rand — Eagles Valedictorian Scholarship Fund
Bruce Bradbury III — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund
Saul Chavarria-Barrera -- Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund
Chloe Clark — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund
Mason Leavitt -- Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund
Brycen Polzel — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund
Ella Rand — Earl Koberg Memorial Scholarship Fund
Lily Galvez-Galzada — Henry Lin Memorial Scholarship Fund
Josephine Summersett — Hogg Family Scholarship
Sarah Sullenger — James & Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship Fund
Areli Tostado-Padilla — Jim Carnes Family Scholarship
Jazmin Palacios-Barajas — John and Martha Weber Memorial Scholarship Fund
Jairo Munoz-Centeno — Johnisee Family Scholarship
Ella Rand — Marie Asai Memorial Scholarship
Natasha Muenzer — Masami (Min) Asai Memorial Scholarship Fund
Beatriz Galvez — Mike’s Ice Cream Scholarship Fund
Brisa Castillo Palacios — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund
Hannah McNerney — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund
Wade Pickering — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund
Josephine Summerset — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund
Sara Zeman — Parkdale Elementary Alumni Scholarship Fund
Brisa Castillo Palacios — Parkdale Growers Scholarship Fund
Jazmin Palacios-Barajas — Parkdale Growers Scholarship Fund
Sara Zeman — Parkdale VFW Scholarship Fund
Marcela Macias Pena — Providence Hood River Memorial Health Care Scholarship
Andrea Marquez — Providence Hood River Memorial Health Care Scholarship
Hannah Sosa — Providence Hood River Memorial Health Care Scholarship
Maricela Castro-Rodriguez — Providence Hood River Memorial Helping Hands Scholarship
Natalie Lapierre — Providence Hood River Memorial Helping Hands Scholarship
Kaelin Warren — Providence Hood River Memorial Helping Hands Scholarship
Connor Truax — Ryan Bowe Memorial Scholarship Fund
JJ Mear — Sally H. Connell Memorial Scholarship Fund
Alexis Montoya Santillan — Susan McCarthy Memorial Scholarship Fund
Maritsa Ibarra-Sierra — Susanna Blake Gabay Scholarship Fund
Connor Truax — Taro (Tot) Asai Memorial Scholarship Fund
Maricela Castro-Rodriguez — Ted Webber Scholarship Fund
Yasmeen Ziada — Ted Webber Scholarship Fund
Connor Truax — HRCEF Film Festival Scholarship
Elizabeth Bailey — HRCEF Scholarship
Sophie Caldwell — HR CEF Scholarship
Lodi Castillo — HRCEF Scholarship
Sara Hamad — HRCEF Scholarship
Adam Harter — HRCEF Scholarship
Jacqueline Oropeza-Castro — HRCEF Scholarship
Finn Peterson — HRCEF Scholarship
Aidan Tappert — HRCEF Scholarship
Grace Whitmore — HRCEF Scholarship
Continuing college scholarship recipients for 2018-2019
Sarita Viramontes-Verduzco — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship; Madelin Herman Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship;
Carmen Baeza — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship
Aaron Lachino-Pinon — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship
Samantha Thompson — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship
Sean Grey — Ruth and Horace Daum Scholarship
Miranda Dezurick — John and Martha Weber Scholarship
Mayra Cordova — Jesse Elder Memorial Scholarship
Samantha Thompson — Janet C. Thompson Memorial Scholarship
James Baeza — Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship
Paulina Le — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship
Andrea Martinez — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship
Alex Munoz — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship
Lydia Driver — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship
Ashlee Zach — Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship
Paulina Le — James and Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship
Andrea Martinez — James and Wayne Holman Memorial Scholarship
Sebastian Barajas — Oates Family Scholarship
