Hood River News logo

Cadet Program open house July 10

As of Friday, June 29, 2018

After more than a decade, Civil Air Patrol has returned to Hood River. The all-volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force has started a new squadron to advance its missions of aerospace education, emergency services, and cadet programs.

An open house is scheduled for youth ages 12-17 and their parents from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield, located at 3650 Airport Drive. For more information, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com, GorgeCAP.org, or facebook.com/GorgeCAP.

The program allows young people to progress at their own pace through a 16-step program including aerospace education, leadership training, physical fitness and character development. Many cadets will have the opportunity to solo fly an airplane for the first time through a flight encampment or academy.

﻿

News and information from our partners

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)