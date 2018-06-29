Cadet Program open house July 10

After more than a decade, Civil Air Patrol has returned to Hood River. The all-volunteer auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force has started a new squadron to advance its missions of aerospace education, emergency services, and cadet programs.
An open house is scheduled for youth ages 12-17 and their parents from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10 at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield, located at 3650 Airport Drive. For more information, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com, GorgeCAP.org, or facebook.com/GorgeCAP.
The program allows young people to progress at their own pace through a 16-step program including aerospace education, leadership training, physical fitness and character development. Many cadets will have the opportunity to solo fly an airplane for the first time through a flight encampment or academy.
