Cascade Locks youth creates community ‘Blessing box’

Chiara Farrell, Girl Scout Troop 12334 member, born and raised in Cascade Locks, has worked with the City of Cascade Locks to create a “Blessing Box” outside Cascade Locks City Hall.

Farrell is a member of the Columbia Gorge Friendship Club and volunteers at the monthly Cascade Locks Food Bank. Her hobbies include bowling, dancing, drawing, baking, step aerobics, yoga, and gardening.

Her parents, Tammy and Chris Farrell, write, “She loves to make people happy. At Christmas she hands out approximately 20 cookie platters (all homemade from weeks of baking). She helped prepare a meal for a family whose mother had surgery. She shares her garden vegetables and flowers with others, and remembers people’s birthdays. She has a great memory for dates and people’s names.

Once she said hi to a group of bikers standing on WaNaPa’s sidewalk and their serious faces turned to smiles. We were taking a walk at the time.

“So it did not surprise us that she took off running with the Girl Scout Blessing Box idea. She is a very warm hearted young lady.

“It is our hope not only will those who need a little bit to make ends meet benefit from this Blessing Box, but that others will add items to the box. It is a wonderful feeling to give a little. Check your cupboards; you’ll be surprised what you won’t use, but someone else may.”

Chiara Farrell thanked the City of Cascade Locks for a location, the generosity of local carpenter Brian Bump for building it, and her brother, Sean Farrell, for painting.