Community notes, June 30 edition

June 30 program postponed in The Dalles

Wasco County Historical Society announces that its 11 a.m. Saturday program on June 30, on the Waldron Drug Store/Ginchell Building presented by archaeologist Eric Gleason, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled at a later time.

The historical society’s next program is scheduled for July 7, titled “The Rajneeshees in Wasco County presented” by Art Labrousse, retired Wasco County Sheriff, at the Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St.

‘Fearless Arts Series’

Jump into creating art this summer at Columbia Center or the Arts’ “Fearless Arts Series,” free and open to all ages, 4 years old and up. Subject matter will vary each week from learning the basics of painting to creating small charms. Participants must RSVP and classes are limited to 20. Upcoming classes: July 1 and July 8, Learn to Paint with Audrey Bernhardt.

For more information or to RSVP, visit www.columbiaarts.org.

Forestry focus group meets in July

Hood River County will be holding Forest Recreation Trails and Parks focus group meetings organized by the County Board of Commissioners. Meetings are planned on July 5 and July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the county board meeting room, County Administration Building at 601 State Street.

The purpose of the focus group meetings are to provide an overview of the county budget situation and the potential effect on county recreation trails and county parks services. The groups also provide an opportunity for the interested public to further learn about and discuss the issues. County forest information may come up as part of the discussion because it is connected to the overall revenue picture. The focus group meetings are open to the public.

CGCC Foundation holds golf fundraiser

The 19th Annual Founder’s Cup Golf Tournament, presented by Columbia State Bank and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, will be at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River on Saturday, Aug. 4.

This year, the tournament will benefit student scholarships.

Sponsorship opportunities and four-person team entries are available. To sponsor the tournament or to register a team at either the gold ($600) or silver ($500) team level, contact Stephanie Hoppe at shoppe@cgcc.edu or 541-506-6113.

The field is limited to 28 teams; contact the foundation to register. For more information, visit cgccfoundation.org.

Books collected

Marg Guth of Hood River is collecting “gently used” books for kids up to middle school age for the Umatilla tribe in Pendleton.

Call Guth at 541 806-4131.