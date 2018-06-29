Entertainment Update for June 30

Hood River Lavender Daze July 7-8

Hood River Lavender Farms presents the annual Lavender Daze festival on July 7-8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will feature live music on Saturday, with Alanzo Garbanzo, Bridges Cross (Irish) and Willy & Nelson, and Sunday with Jess Clemmons, Wasco Brothers, and June Bug Boys.

The festival will also feature arts and crafts, classes, face painting, a lady bug party for the kids, vendors and wineries on site.

Hood River Lavender Farm, 3801 Straight Hill Road, Hood River; www.lavenderdaze.com.

Bram Brata’ Steel Band July 14

Saturday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m., Mt. Hood Winery is hosting the Bram Brata’ Steel Band for an outdoor concert. Bring a chair or blanket, and enjoy an eclectic mix of traditional Trinidadian steel drum music, Caribbean favorites, soca, jazz, classical and modern pop and rock tunes.

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and you’re welcome to bring a picnic. All ages welcome; no admission charge.

Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.

Evening of Flamenco July 2

Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest show, “Feria,” an evening of Flamenco music and dance, to Hood River’s Riverside Community Church on July 2 at 8 p.m.

The “Spring Fair,” or “Feria,” is a week-long celebration of music, dance, food, and wine that embodies the joyful aspects of Andalusian culture. Fuentes has taken inspiration from this colorful festival. She will be joined by acclaimed Spanish-Romani guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist Jose Moreno. Ticket prices are: child $7, student $15, general $20, VIP reserved seats $34.

Riverside Community Church, Fourth and State streets; 541- 386-1412.

PT Barton at Rivertap

Live music coming up at Rivertap:

Saturday, June 30: PT Barton, 7-10 p.m. (Singer/Song Writer). Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.

‘Incontinentals’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Saturday, June 30: The Incontinentals with Doc Doolittle, Silky Meyer and guests, 7-10 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Lightnin’ Willie at Hood Crest

Coming up at Hood Crest Winery:

Sunday, July 1: Blues guitarist Lightnin’ Willie, 4-7 p.m.

On tour supporting his latest album, “No Black No White Just Blues,” Lightnin’ Willie plays an “irresistible blend of tradition and spontaneous creativity, with a deliciously insidious emphasis on the groove.”

He has shared the stage with luminaries Willie Nelson and Robert Cray, and his songwriting skills have been featured in numerous film and televsion soundtracks, said a press release.

Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River; 541-716-0140.

Bootleg Barney at Lyle Hotel

Coming up Saturday, June 30 from 7-9 p.m., join Bootleg Barney (bass), Chris Connolly (mandolin) and Polly Norris (guitar) for toe-tappin’ ballads to boogie and spine-tingling vocals at the Lyle Hotel.

The Lyle Hotel, 100 Seventh St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

Entertainment listings can be emailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.