Former HRV softball athlete makes D-III All-Region Team

With the collegiate softball season over, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced this year’s Division III All-Region Teams.

Of the 360 players chosen for the first, second and third Division III All-Region softball teams, George Fox University was one of eight teams in the country to put four players on the list.

One of those four players from George Fox University was senior first baseman from Hood River, Annie Veatch.

Veatch was named to the third-team NFCA Division III All-Region Team after what was a stellar season for both Veatch and the George Fox softball program.

Veatch hit .319 at the plate this season, recorded 46 hits and seven doubles.

She also hit 12 home runs this past season, helping her claim the school record for career home runs with 32.

Along with the home run record, Veatch is second all-time in doubles with 32.

The 12 homeruns she hit this season helped the Bruins rank as one of the best home run hitting teams in the region, with 68 on the season.

Veatch also drove in a total of 35 runs this past year, the most RBIs throughout her four-year collegiate career.

Veatch’s statistic totals at George Fox: Games played, 170; runs scored, 73; hits, 164; doubles, 32; homeruns, 32) RBIs, 120; 71 walks in 494 appearances at the plate; batting average, .332; on base percentage, .441; and slugging percentage, .591.

The All-Region award is a first for Veatch, and she’ll add that award to her fourth straight All-Northwest Conference honor.

George Fox finished its season with a program-best 35 wins and its fifth straight winning season.