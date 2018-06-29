Independence Day: Where to go and what to do for July 4

Fireworks shows on July 4 in Hood River and Cascade Locks, and parades in Hood River and Odell, highlight Independence Day events this Tuesday and Wednesday in Hood River County.

In Hood River off the Spit and in Cascade Locks off Thunder Island, the fireworks will begin about 10 p.m.

“Heroes in Our Hearts” is the theme of the Hood River July 4 Independence Day parade directed by the Hood River Lions Club and supported by more than a dozen sponsors.

On July 3, Oregon’s Own 234th Army Band’s “Empire Builders” Concert Band is performing a free, public concert at Jackson Park in Hood River at 6 p.m.

Chief Warrant Officer Ashley Alexander will conduct a program featuring music of Leonard Bernstein and John Williams, as well as vocal selections from “Moana,” “The Greatest Showman,” the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” military marches and patriotic selections.

Two other July 4 traditions happen in Odell on July 4: The Cranmer Kollas Walk/Run (See page A7 for details), starts things off at 8 a.m. from Odell Fire Hall — a new location this year — and the Odell parade that afternoon, forming at 3:30 p.m. and starting at 4 p.m.

The Hood River parade will start at its usual time of 10 a.m. The grand marshal and parade leader will be Lynn Guenther, a former Vietnam Prisoner of War and retired City of Hood River administrator. Behind Guenther will be a military band from Vancouver. Later in the parade will be “The Beat Goes On” musical group, making its third appearance in Hood River in five years.



“The Beat Goes On” will also perform in Jackson Park followed by “Willy and Nelson” musical group. Also at the park, the Hood River Fire Department will serve a barbecue lunch starting at 11 a.m.

Making its first appearance in the park will be a 4-H petting show. There will also be two bounce houses, along with face painting.

Parade entries are asked to decorate with a “Patriotic Hero” theme. The parade entry fee is $10. There will be prizes from Monagan’s Pancake House for the best (children commercial, musical) entries. Prior to the parade start, State Farm Insurance will be furnishing candy for the kids along the 12th Street route. Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. by entering Eliot Drive. Look for Lions members to show you how to get into the lineup.

No throwing of candy or other objects is allowed in the Hood River parade, because candy was such a distraction in past parades and made it unsafe for children who crowded the streets waiting for it.

Instead, State Farm Insurance agent Joey McConnell is furnishing candy for the children that will be passed out prior to the start of the parade.

Also, note that horse rider(s) must have a clean-up person as part of their entry.

Lions ask participants to use the theme “Heroes in Our Hearts” when decorating entries, with at least one American Flag and/or red, white and blue colors.

All drivers of motorized vehicles must possess a driver’s license.

The Cascade Locks event is held in Marine Park and many families plan to spend most of the day in the park having family picnics, playing volleyball and just enjoying the beauty of the area.

Thirteen local and regional companies have donated to make this event possible. The list of donors include Columbia Bank, Eastwind Drive In, Run with Paula, Columbia Market, AWI Columbia Gorge, Tenneson Engineering, Gorge Networks, City of Cascade Locks, Best Western/Bridgeside, Cable Huston Attorneys, HDR Engineering.