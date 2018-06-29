Relay for Life happens Saturday

Relay for Life of the Mid-Columbia happens this Saturday, June 30 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell. Teams from around the region have already formed, but it’s not too late to participate in other ways.

Marilyn Wong, co-chair of the event, said that cancer patients, survivors and caregivers are especially invited to attend, and will be served a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the public, with the meal provided by Rosauers and grilling provided by the Wy’East Fire Department.

“We want to see as many (cancer patients, survivors and caregivers) attend as possible because we want to recognize them,” said Wong.

There will be fundraisers for the American Cancer Society throughout the day, including a silent auction and a painting activity, where participants can create their own 16-ounce glass mug for $10.

A tri-tip steak dinner will run from 6-7:30 p.m. for $10; the menu includes baked beans, macaroni and pasta salads, and a dinner roll. An ice cream social begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free.

Registration for participants begins at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The survivors and caregivers walk happens at 10:30 a.m.

In the evening, the luminaria ceremony begins at 9:45 p.m. Luminarias can be purchased in memory, honor or support of a cancer patient, said Wong, and decorated at the site. Other monetary donations will also be collected during the event, which will end at 11 p.m.

“The more people who come, the merrier it is,” said Wong. “Everyone can come.”

Other scheduled events:

11 a.m. — Silent auction opens

11:30 a.m. — Cancer Crushers BINGO (donations accepted to play)

1 p.m. — Frozen t-shirt contest, hosted by Fred Meyer

2 p.m. — Cake walk, hosted by Rosauers

3 p.m. — Silent auction closes

4:30 p.m. — Paint a pint glass, $10

9 p.m. — Spirit of Relay ceremony and recognition