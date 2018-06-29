SHERIFF LOG, June 18 to 27

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

June 19 — Straight Hill Road — Male arrested for domestic assault, harassment and strangulation, which had occurred June 16.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

June 26 — S.W. Belle Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Possible marijuana violation reported.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

June 18 — N.W. Portage Road, 400 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of menacing. He was lodged at NORCOR.

June 24 — Summit Drive, 3800 block — Attempted break in reported at a residence (trespass).

June 26 — Hood River — Deputy responded to a traffic complaint in which the interior of a vehicle and other property was damaged.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 24 — Eastside Road, 2300 block — Deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash with injury.

June 24 — Woodworth Drive and Highway 35 — Deputy responded to a vehicle fire. The vehicle was a complete loss. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

June 23 — Lost Lake Road, 5100 block — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

June 23 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and giving false information to a police officer.

June 24 — Frankton Road, 300 block — Male arrested for an outstanding failure to appear warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

June 21 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Cold burglary reported from an Odell resident.

June 22 — State Street, 300 block — Possible theft reported by a Klickitat resident that occurred in Washington.

Sex offenses:

June 18 — Hood River — Possible online sex crime reported.

Other:

June 18 — Cascade Locks — Search and rescue conducted for a missing elderly female who had walked away from her residence.

June 20 — Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted for a lost male on Forest Service Road 16.

June 19 — Hood River — Male cited and released by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for the retention of sturgeon out of season.

June 26 — Portland Drive, 3900 block — Runaway juvenile reported.