Sullenger adds two state wrestling titles Total of eight state wrestling titles in middle school career

The wrestling resume for Hood River Valley High School’s incoming freshman Emily Sullenger has two new bullet points worth recognizing before she’s brought up to OSAA competition next season.



Over the past two months, Sullenger has won separate state titles at the Oregon State Freestyle Championships and Beach Style Wrestling State Championships.

The two state titles Sullenger won earlier this summer brings her total to eight first place state title finishes.

Sullenger’s eight state titles come in a three-year span during her middle school athletics career, and the titles also vary across three different styles of wrestling.

The first of Sullenger’s two recent state titles was in May at the Oregon State Freestyle Championships for women in Roseburg.

At the Oregon State Freestyle Championships for women, Sullenger finished the meet without a single point scored against her. She won the first match by a fall and in the title match, she won by tech fall (10-0).

Weeks following the freestyle championships, the HRVHS wrestling program hosted the Beach Style Wrestling State Championships at the Hood River Event Site on June 9.

With the HRV wrestling varsity coaching staff and club programs across the state in attendance, Sullenger capped off her middle school athletics career with one last state title.

Sullenger won all three of her matches to earn her eighth state title in the past three years.

Sullenger will enter high school this September and has shown over the past three years that she belongs on the “Ring of Fire” mat at Vannet Court this winter.