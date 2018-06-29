Tactay wins triple jump title

A first-place finish in the triple jump competition at the USA Track and Field Oregon Association Junior Olympics Championships for Hood River Valley’s Jonah Tactay led the way for HRV athletes who competed in the championships at Jesuit High School in Beaverton on June 21-24.

Henry Buckles and Mateo Campos-Davis were amongst the other HRV athletes who traveled to Jesuit for the championships.

Tactay, who competed in the 17-18 years old division, won the triple jump event with a winning jump of 43 feet and 5.5 inches.

Along with the first-place finish in the triple jump event, Tactay earned top-three finishes in the high jump and long jump events.

A jump of six feet and 3.5 inches in the high jump competition not only earned Tactay a second-place finish in the event, but also was a personal best for the athlete.

In the long jump event, Tactay finished in third place with a final jump of 21 feet and 2.5 inches.

Buckles, an HRV track and field athlete who is expected to return to the team as a sophomore next season, had two second-place finishes in throwing events at the championships in the 15-16 years old division.

The championships for Buckles opened with a personal best throw of 48 feet and 9.5 inches in the shot put, which earned him second place in the competition.

Buckles would then finish the USATF meet with a second-place throw of 137.75 feet in the discus event.

The top-two finishes for Buckles comes off an historic OSAA state track and field meet for him, in which he had a throw of 150 feet in the discus event at state, the second-best throw in school history.



The sixth and final top-three finish from an HRV athlete at the championships was done by Campos-Davis in the decathlon event.

Campos-Davis, in the 15-16 years old division, finished with a total of 5,254 points in the decathlon event for a second-place finish.



Tactay, Buckles and Campos-Davis each qualified for the USATF Junior Olympics Regional Championships with their top-three finishes at USATF Oregon Junior Olympics Championships.

The USATF Junior Olympics Regional Championships will be held at Summit High School in Bend July 5-8, and will include state qualifiers from Washington, Idaho, and Alaska.

