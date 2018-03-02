DACA rally today in HR

Two immigration reform groups are convening events on Saturday including a march and rally starting at 10 a.m. in Hood River to put pressure on Congress to support a clean Dream Act for undocumented youth who came to the United States in their parents’ custody.
The Hood River rally starts at Overlook Memorial Park at Second and State streets.
