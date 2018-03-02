Hood River News logo

Death Notices for March 3: Danny Conner; Richard Bratcher; Sherri Palmer

As of Friday, March 2, 2018

Danny Conner

Danny Bert Conner, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2018, at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Richard Bratcher

Richard Alan Bratcher, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 23, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Sherri Palmer

Sherri Lynn Palmer, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 27, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

