Death Notices for March 3: Danny Conner; Richard Bratcher; Sherri Palmer

Danny Conner

Danny Bert Conner, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2018, at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Richard Bratcher

Richard Alan Bratcher, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 23, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Sherri Palmer

Sherri Lynn Palmer, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 27, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.