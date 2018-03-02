Death Notices for March 3: Danny Conner; Richard Bratcher; Sherri Palmer

Danny Conner
Danny Bert Conner, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 20, 2018, at home. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Richard Bratcher
Richard Alan Bratcher, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 23, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Sherri Palmer
Sherri Lynn Palmer, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 27, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
