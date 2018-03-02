Entertainment Update for March 3 edition

West My Friend plays house concert

The band West My Friend is passing through on Tuesday to Paul and Kristen’s house, 401 Montello St., Hood River, at 7 p.m.

Described as everything from indie-roots to chamber-folk, West My Friend has an acoustic blend of instruments and four-part harmonies. Host Paul Blackburn said, “The band features pure and thrillingly elastic vocals with catchy arrangements of bass, guitar, mandolin and accordion.”

Lauren Sheehan and friends at Moth Lounge

Lauren Sheehan String Band brings its blues, ballads, old-time country, folk, and alternative (aka “free range Americana”) to Moth Lounge, 8 p.m. March 3 (21 and over.) Sheehan will be joined by Hood River’s Ben Bonham on guitar(s) and Ronnie Ontiveros on bass.

Sheehan was also scheduled to do a solo house concert March 2 at 7 p.m. at 401 Montello Ave., all ages.

HR String Quartet/Low Brass Fusion March 7

Hood River String Quartet, along with guest musicians, will present a 7 p.m. “pre-spring concert” at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road.

Violinists Chari Harrington and Melissa Arndt, Nick Eby on viola and cellist Michelle Edwards comprise the quartet. They’ll perform Ravel and compositions by Joel Kabakov, director of the Columbia Gorge Community College music department. The concert is free, but donations are accepted.

‘Lion in Winter’ opens March 23

The historical drama “The Lion in Winter” opens March 23 at Wy’east Performing Arts Center in Odell.

Tickets are $20 and $15 for students and seniors for this this Plays for Non-Profits production, presented by Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 23-24, March 30-31 and at 1:30 p.mn. on March 25. Proceeds will benefit the Hospital Foundation and The Next Door, Inc. Purchase tickets at Waucoma Bookstore or online at www.showtix4u.com.