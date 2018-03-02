Four to Go, March 3 edition

Volunteers needed for Buddy Bowl

Need volunteer hours for school? Interested in helping a great cause at a fun event?

Volunteer at The Next Door's Buddy Bowl on March 10 at Orchard Lanes. Serve cake, hand out t-shirts, sell raffle tickets ... volunteer for an hour or two, or all day. For more information or to sign up, call Christy at 541-399-4437.

Free talk on bees March 6

Join Master Beekeeper Charlie Vanden Heuvel for a tour of nature’s small wonders on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Vanden Heuvel, BG Bees, is an avid beekeeper currently in the Oregon Master Beekeeper Program and members of several beekeeping organizations throughout the state.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info @hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

Leos collect bottles Saturday

Hood River Valley Leos' monthly bottle and can collection is scheduled for March 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Leos collect and sort hundreds of returnable beverage containers each month. This month, deposits support their teams at Buddy Bowl, formerly Bowl for Kids’ Sake, a fundraiser for The Next Door’s youth mentoring programs. Energy and sports drinks, tea and juice, ciders and more are now included in the containers with a 10-cent deposit. Bring clean (rinsed), returnable containers to the southwest corner of Rosauers' parking lot.

‘Dine Out for a Good Cause’ during March

The United Way will host its “Dine Out for a Good Cause” in March at Brian’s Pourhouse (Tuesday, March 6), 3 Rivers Grill (Tuesday, March 15) and China Gorge (Tuesday, March 29). Each of the three participating restaurants are donating 10 percent of their night’s profits to support the many causes of the United Way, stated a press release.