HRVHS plays start this weekend

Hood River Valley High School Theater Department presents two dramas, Steel Magnolias and Terra Nova, beginning this weekend. Pictured, from Steel Magnolias, Truvy (Freya Chase) and Shelby (Sara Zeman) get ready for Shelby’s wedding day; and from Terra Nova, Bowers (Aidan Tappert) and Oates (Cooper Case) rest after a day of exploring as medic Wilson (Liam Baker) looks over his notes. Schedule: Steel Magnolias, March 2, 10 and 16 at 7 p.m., and March 3 and 11 at 2 p.m.; Terra Nova, March 3, 9 and 17 at 7 p.m., and March 4 and 10 at 2 p.m. All showings are at the HRVHS Bowe Theater. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults — or $12 for students and $15 for adults to see both.
