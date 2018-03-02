PUBLIC RECORDS: MARRIAGE PERMITS — February 2018

Jaime Pacheco Bello, 61, and Rosa Cid Vergara, 57, both of Mosier, on Feb. 2.
Laura Hamilton Williams, 23, and Christopher Cody Childs, 24, both of Charlotte, N.C., on Feb. 9.
Mark James Mazeski, 57, of Lacey, Wash., and Laney Dawn Gale, 56, of Hood River, on Feb. 12.
Rochelle Elizabeth Miller, 24, and James Ryan Wortman, 28, both of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, on Feb. 12.
Ana Yurydia Flores Villa, 28, of Hood River, and Gerardo Reyes Garcia, 28, of The Dalles, on Feb. 13.
Ramin Kaihani, 36, and Allyce Margaret McLaughlin, 34, both of Beaverton, on Feb. 16.
