Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

Service Announcement for March 3 edition: Robert Klugel

As of Friday, March 2, 2018

﻿

Robert Klugel

Robert “Tony” Klugel passed away peacefully in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 15, 2018.

Please join family and friends at the Columbia Gorge Hotel on Sunday, March 4 at 1 p.m. for a celebration of Tony’s life.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)