Change at May Street

The last pieces of the Larry Madsen pavilion at May Street Elementary School were removed Thursday and Friday as Kirby Nagelhout Construction continues with early preparations for construction of a new school on the Hood River County School District site. In the background are the main school buildings, which will be demolished in 2019. The north side of the property will become playground space. Built 15 years ago by volunteers, the pavilion was named for the Hood River resident and long-time physical education teacher at the school. The structure’s pieces are being salvaged. Its removal, along with grading inside the fence, are the main elements of work this spring on the $25 million project. In 2019 the district will open a new school with a revised site plan, with the main entrance on 11th Street not far from where the pavilion stood. May Street School neighbors will see increased truck activity in coming weeks as grading continues and some earthen material is transported elsewhere. The heaviest construction period will start in early June as school gets out for the year.