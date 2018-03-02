Dime fundraiser at HRVAC

Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallet is putting her money where her mouth is.

She read that a two-liter bottle can hold $500 worth of dimes if filled to the top — so she put three on the front counter at HRVAC, posing this challenge: If patrons can fill all three bottles with dimes by the end of the year, she will match it.

“Now everyone’s trying to get my money,” she joked.

Funds raised will go to the Meals on Wheels program.

Stop by the HRVAC, 2010 Sterling Place, with your dimes during regular business hours.