Grad party project seeks funds

On June 8, the Hood River Valley High School senior class will graduate, and to celebrate, parents are organizing an all-night party, which will be drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke free. “Graduation night has historically been a high-risk event,” said organizers. “Project Graduation 2018 is a community effort organized by volunteer parents to honor our graduates for a job well done and provide a safe place to celebrate with classmates.”

The Elks Lodge donates use of their facility and each student is charged a small fee to attend, but it takes substantial community support to fund entertainment, prizes and food. For more information or to donate, contact Sherie Zack, sherieazack@gmail.com, Marcie Zorza and marciezorzabooks@ gmail.com, or Gretchen Winans at gretchenwinans@gmail.com.