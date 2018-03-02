Hood River News logo

News and information from our partners

Grad party project seeks funds

As of Friday, March 2, 2018

﻿

On June 8, the Hood River Valley High School senior class will graduate, and to celebrate, parents are organizing an all-night party, which will be drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke free. “Graduation night has historically been a high-risk event,” said organizers. “Project Graduation 2018 is a community effort organized by volunteer parents to honor our graduates for a job well done and provide a safe place to celebrate with classmates.”

The Elks Lodge donates use of their facility and each student is charged a small fee to attend, but it takes substantial community support to fund entertainment, prizes and food. For more information or to donate, contact Sherie Zack, sherieazack@gmail.com, Marcie Zorza and marciezorzabooks@ gmail.com, or Gretchen Winans at gretchenwinans@gmail.com.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)