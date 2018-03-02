Grad party project seeks funds

On June 8, the Hood River Valley High School senior class will graduate, and to celebrate, parents are organizing an all-night party, which will be drug, alcohol, tobacco and smoke free. “Graduation night has historically been a high-risk event,” said organizers. “Project Graduation 2018 is a community effort organized by volunteer parents to honor our graduates for a job well done and provide a safe place to celebrate with classmates.”
The Elks Lodge donates use of their facility and each student is charged a small fee to attend, but it takes substantial community support to fund entertainment, prizes and food. For more information or to donate, contact Sherie Zack, sherieazack@gmail.com, Marcie Zorza and marciezorzabooks@ gmail.com, or Gretchen Winans at gretchenwinans@gmail.com.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment