Library party benefits services in Cascade Locks, Odell

Feast of Words returns to Hood River Library on March 10 from 6-9 p.m.

This is the annual opportunity for the community to “party in the library,” hosted by the Hood River County Library Foundation.

The goal is to raise $30,000 for improvements to the Cascade Locks Library, now under renovation in its future home at Cascade Locks School, and for increased reading services to Odell.

Cost is $25 per person, and the event is all-ages; 13 and under get in free.

Mingle in the stacks and enjoy food and drink from local purveyors, music by the Hood River duo The Quiet American, and bid on a wide range of silent auction items.

Food is donated by local restaurants and bakeries along with Viento Wines, and beer from Thunder Island Brewing.

The Cascade Locks branch, in two former classroom spaces, will nearly triple the current cramped quarters at City Hall, allowing better-defined kids, teen and adult areas and extra elbow room for more library programs.

The library is scheduled to move from Cascade Locks City Hall by late spring. The new branch is at the southeast corner of the school facility, next to the Community Health Center.

Once renovations are complete, the library plans to add a children’s time in Cascade Locks.

Funds raised will help purchase tablets, new furniture, shelving and a new theater system for showing movies and hosting presentations

The district has no Odell branch, but staff are working hard to provide regular library services in innovative ways to this community, according to Library Director Rachael Fox.

Funds raised at the event will support programs for all ages, new laptops and tablets and a weekly bookmobile in Odell.