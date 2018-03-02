Lions receive Benton Award in Chamber honors for 2017

Business of the Year honors went to Northwest GraphicWorks at the Hood River Chamber of Commerce awards luncheon, a new event this year, Feb. 15 at Grace Su’s China Gorge.
Other awards:
New Business of the Year — Hood River Hotel
Don Benton Community Service Award — Hood River Lions Club
Chamber Partner of the Year — Steve Wheeler, City of Hood River
Also honored:
Incoming Board Chair is Janet Davis, Our Children’s Place, and Steve Seymour, Samuels Yoelin Kantor, will serve as secretary/treasurer.
Jason Shaner, River’s Edge Automotive, steps down as board chair, and Craig Bowder, Columbia Bank, is leaving the board of directors.
The chamber’s installation banquet will be March 15 at Divot’s, with the theme of “Caribbean Cruise/The Love Boat.”
