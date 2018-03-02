‘Mega Everything’ sale coming to Saddle Club

The Hood River Saddle Club is planning a mega "Tack and Everything" fundraiser sale on Saturday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the clubhouse (so if it rains and blows, no worries. The sale will go on).

The Saddle Club welcomes donated items. These can include tools, toys, tack, household goods, lawn and garden, lamps and furniture, clothing, wall art and more. Any and all items are welcomed, but should be “gently used.”

Funds raised will be used for community outreach and Saddle Club grounds improvements, the outdoor arena in particular. With new fencing and other needed upgrades, the club can offer a greater array of riding activities for horse enthusiasts, said a press release.

To arrange delivery of items a week prior to the sale, contact Helen Hansen at 541-399-6654 or 541-386-5913.

The Saddle Club is located at the corner of Belmont and Country Club Road. Shoppers can enjoy cookies, hot coffee and chocolate on sale day.