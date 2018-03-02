Police Log, Feb. 14 to 17

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Feb. 15 — Seventh Street — Hood River resident arrested for domestic assault IV and criminal mischief III.

Feb. 17 — Eugene Street — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of assault IV and harassment.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Feb. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2300 block — Oregon female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Feb. 15 — State Street, 600 block — Officer performed a drug recognition evaluation on a resident of The Dalles, who was suspected of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Feb. 14 — Wine Country and Country Club — Vehicle stopped for a violation. The driver had no insurance and the vehicle was towed.

Feb. 14 — May Street near 12th — Motor vehicle crash with injury reported.

Feb. 16 — Avalon Drive, 1700 block — Hit and run on a vehicle reported.

Feb. 17 — Fifth Street, 1500 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported to have occurred in a residential neighborhood.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Feb. 15 — Hull Street — Hood River resident arrested for violating a restraining order.

Feb. 17 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Male located and arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Washington state.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Feb. 15 — Westcliff Drive, 3800 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Feb. 16 — Pine Street, 1000 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Feb. 16 — 1000 bock — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported at another residence on the block.

Feb. 16 — Avalon, 1700 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported. Upon further investigation, it is believed the contents of the vehicle were rummaged through and no items removed.

Feb. 16 — 12th Street — Found wallet reported in a restroom at a local park. The wallet belonged to a Hood River resident, who had his wallet stolen from his vehicle.

Feb. 16 — Fourth Street, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered and returned to its owner.

Feb. 16 — C Street, 1400 block — Theft of fuel from a motor vehicle reported.

Other:

Feb. 15 — Hull Street — Officer responded to a residence regarding a possible altercation with loud yelling occurring. It was determined there was no physical altercation. The female inside the home was intoxicated and unable to care for her infant at that time. DHS responded to the home and allowed the father to take the infant from the home.