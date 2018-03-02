Sandy and Gary McFarlen, left, talk with fellow volunteer reader Cindy Yoshimura, at the first “SMART Sip,” the Feb. 22 benefit for the Start Making A Reader Today (SMART) literacy programs in Hood River and Wasco counties. The event raised just over $12,000, the most successful fundraiser for Hood River County SMART. About 75 people gathered at Hood River Hotel, which donated the use of the ballroom. Music was provided by James Andrews, who performs as Ole Rusty.