‘Talking about Dying’ March 7 at HR Library

Death is part of the human experience; everyone has experienced loss, and everyone will die one day. Yet conversations about death and dying are difficult and often avoided even with family members and friends. This is the focus of Talking about Dying, a free conversation with Holly Pruett on Wednesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library.

This event is part of Oregon Humanities statewide Conversation Project and is hosted by the Hood River County Library District. This conversation provides an opportunity for participants to hear perspectives and ideas from fellow community members.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.

Facilitators of Talking about Dying discussions are trained professionals working in the fields of chaplaincy, counseling, gerontology, facilitation, and hospice care around Oregon. Through the Conversation Project, Oregon Humanities offers free programs that engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future.

Talking about Dying discussions are made possible thanks to the support of the WRG Foundation Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. Oregon Humanities (921 SW Washington, Suite 150, Portland, OR 97205) connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities.

More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications, which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine, can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.