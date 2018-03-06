Hood River News logo

Death Notices for March 7 edition: Hank Brace, Bruce Watson, Ronald Whiz and Delmar Peake

As of Tuesday, March 6, 2018

﻿

Hank Brace

Hank Leroy Brace, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Feb. 28, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Bruce Watson

Bruce Douglas Watson, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Feb. 27, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Ronald Whiz

Ronald Dwayne Whiz, age 49, a resident of Wapato, Wash., passed away March 2, 2018, near Grass Valley, Ore.

Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Delmar Peake

Delmar Eben Peake, age 86, a resident of Yuma, Ariz., passed away Feb. 22, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the burial arrangements.

There will be a family directed memorial in Oregon at a later date.

﻿

﻿

﻿
