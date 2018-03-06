Death Notices for March 7 edition: Hank Brace, Bruce Watson, Ronald Whiz and Delmar Peake

Hank Brace
Hank Leroy Brace, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Feb. 28, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Bruce Watson
Bruce Douglas Watson, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Feb. 27, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Ronald Whiz
Ronald Dwayne Whiz, age 49, a resident of Wapato, Wash., passed away March 2, 2018, near Grass Valley, Ore.
Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Delmar Peake
Delmar Eben Peake, age 86, a resident of Yuma, Ariz., passed away Feb. 22, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the burial arrangements.
There will be a family directed memorial in Oregon at a later date.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment